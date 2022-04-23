Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Sgt. Leo Malfara, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier and Thompsontown native assigned to Alpha Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, shoots an azimuth using a lensatic compass during a land navigation event April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Malfara was being evaluated on his land navigation skills as part of a four-day Ranger Sapper Assessment Program designed to identify Soldiers to be sent on to the Ranger Training Assessment Course at Fort Benning, Ga. which will better prepare them to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US