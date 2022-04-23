Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 3 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Leo Malfara, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier and Thompsontown native assigned to Alpha Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, shoots an azimuth using a lensatic compass during a land navigation event April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Malfara was being evaluated on his land navigation skills as part of a four-day Ranger Sapper Assessment Program designed to identify Soldiers to be sent on to the Ranger Training Assessment Course at Fort Benning, Ga. which will better prepare them to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7157656
    VIRIN: 160517-Z-AM608-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT