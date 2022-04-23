Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Pennsylvania National Guardsmen lie on their backs and perform flutter kicks while being drenched with water during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department augmented this portion of the course training by providing a fire truck with a bumper turret spray system, which was used to soak trainees as they moved through an individual movement technique lane, performed ranger training tasks, and were pushed to their absolute limits both physically and mentally. This event was designed to prepare them for the infamous Malvesti obstacle course, a wet and muddy confidence course that they will encounter if selected to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

