Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Spc. Patrick Kusik, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard low crawls under barbed wire while navigating an individual movement technique lane April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Kusik attended a four-day Ranger Sapper Assessment Program and the IMT lane was an evaluated event. This event was designed to prepare the trainees for the infamous Malvesti obstacle course, a wet and muddy confidence course that they will encounter if selected to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

