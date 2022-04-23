Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

2nd Lt. Nicholas Pasek, an engineer officer assigned to the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard leads a formation of Soldiers in reciting the Sapper Creed during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Pasek participated in the four-day course with the goal of being selected to attend the Sapper Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, unlike his course peers whom are all hoping to be selected to attend the Ranger Training Assessment Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Because of this, Pasek and his peers not only had to commit the Ranger Creed to memory, but also the Sapper Creed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

