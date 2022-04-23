Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 2 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Nicholas Pasek, an engineer officer assigned to the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard leads a formation of Soldiers in reciting the Sapper Creed during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Pasek participated in the four-day course with the goal of being selected to attend the Sapper Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, unlike his course peers whom are all hoping to be selected to attend the Ranger Training Assessment Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Because of this, Pasek and his peers not only had to commit the Ranger Creed to memory, but also the Sapper Creed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7157655
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-AM608-005
    Resolution: 3818x2544
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT