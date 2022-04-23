Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Spc. Stephen Miller, a Pennsylvania National Guard infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division holds his weapon out in front of him while performing squats during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Miller and his peers regularly performed various physical activities such as this during the course while moving between evaluated training events as a means of stressing their physical endurance and willpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

