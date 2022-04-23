Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 6 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Stephen Miller, a Pennsylvania National Guard infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division holds his weapon out in front of him while performing squats during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Miller and his peers regularly performed various physical activities such as this during the course while moving between evaluated training events as a means of stressing their physical endurance and willpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7157659
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-AM608-006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT