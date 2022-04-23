Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 1 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Scott Shaffer, a Hershey native assigned to 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard practices laying down firing wire as he crawls through a field to place a claymore during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Employing and Recovering an M18A1 Claymore Mine is one of the seven ranger training tasks that ranger candidates are expected to be able to know and perform during Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7157654
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-AM608-004
    Resolution: 4543x3028
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools
    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT