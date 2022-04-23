Sgt. Scott Shaffer, a Hershey native assigned to 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard practices laying down firing wire as he crawls through a field to place a claymore during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Employing and Recovering an M18A1 Claymore Mine is one of the seven ranger training tasks that ranger candidates are expected to be able to know and perform during Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32 Photo ID: 7157654 VIRIN: 220423-Z-AM608-004 Resolution: 4543x3028 Size: 4.24 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.