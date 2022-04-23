Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers train on arming a claymore during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Employing and Recovering an M18A1 Claymore Mine is one of the seven ranger training tasks that ranger candidates are expected to be able to know and perform during Ranger School. Spc. Armando Carabell (Left), assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Sgt. Leo Malfara, assigned to Alpha Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd IBCT, and Spc. William Lugo (Right), assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID listen intently to instructions from course cadre while receiving ranger tasks refresher training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

