Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Pennsylvania National Guardsmen attended a four-day Ranger Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. April 21-24 where their physical and mental fortitude were put to the test. Spc. Danan Horn (Front), assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Cpl. Logan Parker, assigned to 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th SBCT, and 2nd Lt. Robert Baker (Left), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team hold their weapons over their heads as they recite the Ranger Creed to their course instructors April 23. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

