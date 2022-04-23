Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 5 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pennsylvania National Guardsmen attended a four-day Ranger Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. April 21-24 where their physical and mental fortitude were put to the test. Spc. Danan Horn (Front), assigned to 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Cpl. Logan Parker, assigned to 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th SBCT, and 2nd Lt. Robert Baker (Left), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team hold their weapons over their heads as they recite the Ranger Creed to their course instructors April 23. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

