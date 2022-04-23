Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

2nd Lt. Scott Messner (Left), assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division and 2nd Lt. Zachary Biveri (Right), assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID hold their weapons in the air as they rush into a water pit during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Messner and Biveri then performed various ranger training tasks as Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein, a course cadre member, continued to instruct them through the individual movement technique lane. This event was designed to prepare them for the infamous Malvesti obstacle course, a wet and muddy confidence course that they will encounter if selected to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

