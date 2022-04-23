Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Scott Messner (Left), assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division and 2nd Lt. Zachary Biveri (Right), assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID hold their weapons in the air as they rush into a water pit during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Messner and Biveri then performed various ranger training tasks as Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein, a course cadre member, continued to instruct them through the individual movement technique lane. This event was designed to prepare them for the infamous Malvesti obstacle course, a wet and muddy confidence course that they will encounter if selected to attend Ranger School. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7157660
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-AM608-009
    Resolution: 3755x2502
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

