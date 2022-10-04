Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets from Panthers Platoon are on a ferry boat, April 10, 2022, to depart Camp Emerald Bay on a remote part of Catalina Island for their return to San Pedro, California, and their campus on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. As part of Sunburst’s active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

