Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 Chargers Platoon put a tent cover over a frame, April 9, 2022, at Camp Emerald Bay, California, while helping the camp prepare 300 tents for Scouts to use this summer. The camp expects 6,000 Scouts to rotate through the facility between June and August. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

