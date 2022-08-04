Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Dolphins leap out of the Pacific Ocean near a ferry boat carrying Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets to Catalina Island from San Pedro, California, April 8, 2022, for a weekend community service trip to Camp Emerald Bay. For many cadets, the trip was their first time on a boat and first time seeing dolphins in the wild. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

