Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Cadet Daniel Murillo, 16, of Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 Wolfpack Platoon, pulls a dead tree branch away from other foliage while helping the maintenance crew at Camp Emerald Bay clear brush as a wildfire prevention step, April 9, 2022, at the Scout camp on Catalina Island, California. Academy cadets spent the weekend volunteering at the camp as part of Sunburst’s robust community service program. The camp expects 6,000 Scouts to rotate through the facility between June and August, and cadets helped the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

