    Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 4 of 10]

    Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets, staff and teachers look at Catalina Island from a distance while riding a ferry from San Pedro, California, to the nearby island, April 8, 2022. As part of Sunburst’s Service to Community program component, cadets spent the weekend helping the staff at the Camp Emerald Bay Scout camp build tents and prepare facilities for the summer scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    This work, Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer service takes Sunburst cadets to Catalina Island

    National Guard Youth Challenge Program
    NGYCP
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy
    Task Force Torch

