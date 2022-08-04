Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets, staff and teachers look at Catalina Island from a distance while riding a ferry from San Pedro, California, to the nearby island, April 8, 2022. As part of Sunburst’s Service to Community program component, cadets spent the weekend helping the staff at the Camp Emerald Bay Scout camp build tents and prepare facilities for the summer scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Date Taken: 04.08.2022
Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US