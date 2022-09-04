Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Cadet Ismael Murrillo, from Class 29’s Chargers Platoon, roasts a marshmallow over a fire pit, April 9, 2022, at Camp Emerald Bay, California, after academy cadets finished a variety of service projects around the Scout camp. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season. Afterwards, cadets were able to enjoy the camp facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

