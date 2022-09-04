Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets Bobby Chavarria, Christopher Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Chase Hall and Guillermo Lopez paddle kayaks and snorkel along the shore of Camp Emerald Bay, California, April 9, 2022, after spending the morning doing community service projects around the Scout camp. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season. Afterwards, cadets were able to enjoy the camp facilities.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

