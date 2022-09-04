Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets Bobby Chavarria, Christopher Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Chase Hall and Guillermo Lopez paddle kayaks and snorkel along the shore of Camp Emerald Bay, California, April 9, 2022, after spending the morning doing community service projects around the Scout camp. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season. Afterwards, cadets were able to enjoy the camp facilities.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7145407
|VIRIN:
|220409-Z-FD650-7156
|Resolution:
|2500x1666
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteer service takes Sunburst cadets to Catalina Island
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT