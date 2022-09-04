Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 8 of 10]

    Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

    CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The Camp Emerald Bay Scout camp sign is seen at sunrise on Catalina Island, California, April 9, 2022, as cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy prepare for morning formation in the background. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team build tents and prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Volunteer service takes Sunburst cadets to Catalina Island

    Scout camp
    Catalina Island
    Scouts BSA
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy
    Camp Emerald Bay

