The Camp Emerald Bay Scout camp sign is seen at sunrise on Catalina Island, California, April 9, 2022, as cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy prepare for morning formation in the background. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team build tents and prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:00 Photo ID: 7145411 VIRIN: 220409-Z-FD650-2006 Resolution: 5297x3532 Size: 12.66 MB Location: CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.