Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 29 cadets walk to board a ferry boat at San Pedro Harbor, April 8, 2022, to start a weekend trip helping the staff of Scouts BSA Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, California. As part of Sunburst’s Service to Community program component, academy cadets spent the weekend helping camp staff build tents and prepare the camp for the summer scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
Volunteer service takes Sunburst cadets to Catalina Island
