Camp Emerald Bay is a Scout camp on a remote part of Catalina Island, as seen from a ferry boat carrying cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 to the camp, April 8, 2022. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team build tents and prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7145409
|VIRIN:
|220408-Z-FD650-1272
|Resolution:
|4666x3111
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteer service takes Sunburst cadets to Catalina Island
