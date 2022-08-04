Camp Emerald Bay is a Scout camp on a remote part of Catalina Island, as seen from a ferry boat carrying cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 to the camp, April 8, 2022. As part of its active community service program, the academy traveled to Camp Emerald Bay to help the camp’s small off-season maintenance team build tents and prepare the grounds for its peak summer Scouting season.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:00 Photo ID: 7145409 VIRIN: 220408-Z-FD650-1272 Resolution: 4666x3111 Size: 10.63 MB Location: CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunburst Class 29 volunteers at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.