A T-45C Goshawk Prepares To Launch Off Of Flight Deck

220319-N-XK462-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 19, 2022) A T-45C Goshawk from the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22, prepares to launch off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|03.20.2022
|03.20.2022 01:18
|7100752
|220319-N-XK462-1011
|2687x1919
|734.56 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
