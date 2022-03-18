Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck [Image 3 of 10]

    Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220318-N-MJ302-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) A T-45C Goshawk, from the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22, executes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 01:18
    Photo ID: 7100746
    VIRIN: 220318-N-MJ302-1105
    Resolution: 3276x1622
    Size: 482.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck [Image 10 of 10], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Goshawk
    Golden Eagles
    T-45C
    VT 22

