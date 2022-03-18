Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck

220318-N-MJ302-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) A T-45C Goshawk, from the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22, executes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class David Rowe)

