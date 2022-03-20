Sailor Instructs A Student In The Hanger Bay

220319-N-LY692-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 19, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Patterson, from St. Louis, instructs a student in the hanger bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
