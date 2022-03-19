A T-45C Goshhawk Makes An Arrested Gear Landing

220318-N-DU622-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) A T-45C Goshawk from the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

