220318-N-MJ302-1132 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 01:18 Photo ID: 7100747 VIRIN: 220318-N-MJ302-1132 Resolution: 3741x1941 Size: 591.86 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 10 of 10], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.