    Sailor Rings Bells [Image 6 of 10]

    Sailor Rings Bells

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220318-N-XK462-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Vanessa Losano, from Las Vegas, rings a bell to signal the passing of one hour on the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 01:18
    Photo ID: 7100749
    VIRIN: 220318-N-XK462-1001
    Resolution: 2326x3256
    Size: 568 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Rings Bells [Image 10 of 10], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Boatswain's Mate
    Navy

