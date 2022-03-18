Sailor Rings Bells

220318-N-XK462-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Vanessa Losano, from Las Vegas, rings a bell to signal the passing of one hour on the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

