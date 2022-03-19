Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 2 of 10]

    A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220318-N-DU622-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 01:18
    Photo ID: 7100745
    VIRIN: 220318-N-DU622-1051
    Resolution: 2923x2088
    Size: 608.67 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 10 of 10], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A T-45C Goshhawk Makes An Arrested Gear Landing
    A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing
    Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing
    Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck
    Sailor Rings Bells
    A T-45C Goshawk Performs A Touch And Go
    Sailor Instructs A Student In The Hanger Bay
    A T-45C Goshawk Prepares To Launch Off Of Flight Deck
    A T-45C Goshawk Makes An Arrested Gear Landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Flight Operations
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT