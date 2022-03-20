A T-45C Goshawk Performs A Touch And Go

220319-N-XK462-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 19, 2022) A T-45C Goshawk from the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22, performs a touch and go on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

