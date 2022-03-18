Goshawk Lands On Nimitz Flight Deck

220318-N-MJ302-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart from Watseka, Ill., observes flight deck operations on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class David Rowe)
