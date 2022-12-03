91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra Wesley, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, reviews a checklist with Evelynn Kite, a Florida State University ROTC cadet, prior to a refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, March 12, 2022. Boom operators have the ability to pump thousands of pounds of fuel to any capable aircraft, thousands of feet above the ground, enabling rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

