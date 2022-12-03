Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 10 of 14]

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra Wesley, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, reviews a checklist with Evelynn Kite, a Florida State University ROTC cadet, prior to a refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, March 12, 2022. Boom operators have the ability to pump thousands of pounds of fuel to any capable aircraft, thousands of feet above the ground, enabling rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 20:44
    Photo ID: 7093863
    VIRIN: 220312-F-CC148-1389
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Florida State University
    ROTC
    orientation flight
    91st ARS
    6ARW
    2022 Sapphire Event

