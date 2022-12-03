A RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the Southeastern United States, March 12, 2022. The RC-135 is capable of collecting real-time on-scene intelligence information around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7093865
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-CC148-1625
|Resolution:
|5432x3395
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT