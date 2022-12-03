91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, watches an aircraft prior to takeoff at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. Arias is responsible for a variety of tasks as a boom operator, including supervising cargo, passenger-loading and off-loading, in addition to in-flight refueling duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

