91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

A RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the Southeastern United States, March 12, 2022. The RC-135 is capable of collecting real-time on-scene intelligence information around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

