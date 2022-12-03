Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 5 of 14]

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A group of Florida State University ROTC cadets listen to a safety brief in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. The students flew in the KC-135 to gain exposure to various careers within the aviation field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 20:44
    Photo ID: 7093858
    VIRIN: 220312-F-CC148-1146
    Resolution: 4668x2917
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida State University
    ROTC
    orientation flight
    91st ARS
    6ARW
    2022 Sapphire Event

