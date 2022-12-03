91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

A group of Florida State University ROTC cadets listen to a safety brief in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. The students flew in the KC-135 to gain exposure to various careers within the aviation field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
