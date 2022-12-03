91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, demonstrates the use of an Emergency Passenger Oxygen System (EPOS) during a safety brief at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. An EPOS is a lightweight, self-contained protective breathing device used in emergency egress and escape situations. The unit provides a high level of visibility while supplying aviation grade oxygen to the wearer for up to 60 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 Location: FL, US