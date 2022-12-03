U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, demonstrates the use of an Emergency Passenger Oxygen System (EPOS) during a safety brief at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. An EPOS is a lightweight, self-contained protective breathing device used in emergency egress and escape situations. The unit provides a high level of visibility while supplying aviation grade oxygen to the wearer for up to 60 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7093856
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-CC148-1120
|Resolution:
|4944x3090
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT