U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra Wesley, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, speaks with a Florida State University ROTC cadet during an orientation flight over the Southeastern United States, March 12, 2022. Wesley explained the importance of in-flight refueling to expand the global reach of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 20:44 Photo ID: 7093862 VIRIN: 220312-F-CC148-1371 Resolution: 4793x3424 Size: 2.2 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.