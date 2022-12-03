91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

A group of Florida State University ROTC cadets and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tim Reed, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, pose for a photo near a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. The students flew in the MacDill aircraft as part of an orientation flight to strengthen relations and bolster community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

