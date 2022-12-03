Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 1 of 14]

    91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A group of Florida State University ROTC cadets and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tim Reed, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, pose for a photo near a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. The students flew in the MacDill aircraft as part of an orientation flight to strengthen relations and bolster community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Florida State University
    ROTC
    orientation flight
    91st ARS
    6ARW
    2022 Sapphire Event

