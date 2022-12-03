91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, installs an oxygen tank to a helmet prior to takeoff at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. At higher levels of altitude, air crew members may require supplemental oxygen due to the decreased density of the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

