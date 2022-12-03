Florida State University ROTC cadet, Luke Genovese, listens to a safety brief at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 12, 2022. Air Force ROTC develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7093857
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-CC148-1138
|Resolution:
|5464x3415
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS hosts ROTC cadets for RC-135 refueling [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
