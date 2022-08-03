220308-N-HG846-1132 IONIAN SEA (March 8, 2022) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts a vertical replenishment with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 8, 2022. Harry S. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

