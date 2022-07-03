220307-N-HG846-1090 IONIAN SEA (March 7, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 7, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7089871 VIRIN: 220307-N-HG846-1090 Resolution: 2345x1675 Size: 562.94 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.