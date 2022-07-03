Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing [Image 9 of 16]

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing

    IONIAN SEA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220307-N-HG846-1090 IONIAN SEA (March 7, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 7, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7089871
    VIRIN: 220307-N-HG846-1090
    Resolution: 2345x1675
    Size: 562.94 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tonio James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., conducts a sound-powered phone test on a bridgewing [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    MIT

