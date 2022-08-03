220308-N-HG846-1198 IONIAN SEA (March 8, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, receives stores aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 8, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7089876 VIRIN: 220308-N-HG846-1198 Resolution: 1581x2213 Size: 525.87 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, receives stores [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.