220305-N-HG846-1067 AEGEAN SEA (March 5, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Michael Lipe, from Lindale, Texas, welds an equipment locker to the deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 5, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

