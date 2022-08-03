220308-N-HG846-1109 IONIAN SEA (March 8, 2022) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), right, conduct a vertical replenishment and replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 8, 2022. Harry S. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

