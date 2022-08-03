220308-N-HG846-1215 IONIAN SEA (March 8, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Bauer, from Fredrick, Colo., signals to lower the pad eye winch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 8, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

