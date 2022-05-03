220305-N-HG846-1027 AEGEAN SEA (March 5, 2022) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Marcus Smith, from Odel, Ga., conducts tactical combat casualty care training on the mess decks aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 5, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

