220305-N-HG846-1017 AEGEAN SEA (March 5, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Roberto Cardenasguillen, from Fontana, Calif., sprays the hull during a fresh-water washdown aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 5, 2022. Mitscher executes a surge deployment attached to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

