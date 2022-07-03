220307-N-HG846-1080 IONIAN SEA (March 7, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah Strickland, from Galesburg, Ill., removes chock and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 7, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

