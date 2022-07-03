220307-N-HG846-1064 IONIAN SEA (March 7, 2022) – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conduct a parts transfer with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, March 7, 2022. Mitscher is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

