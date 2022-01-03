Airmen assigned to the 647th Air Base Group and 15th Wing process documents during a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 1, 2022. The PDF line is to test organizational and individual abilities to ensure members are correctly processed for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7077149 VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0161 Resolution: 5436x3580 Size: 1.33 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.