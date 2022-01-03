Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 14 of 15]

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 647th Air Base Group and 15th Wing process documents during a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 1, 2022. The PDF line is to test organizational and individual abilities to ensure members are correctly processed for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59
    Photo ID: 7077149
    VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0161
    Resolution: 5436x3580
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    JBPHH
    Exercise
    USAF
    TROPIC FURY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT