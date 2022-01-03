Airmen process through a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The first phase of the exercise tested the 15th Wing’s ability to ready deployers, equipment and aircraft, showing its capability to employ airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7077150 VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0224 Resolution: 5852x3817 Size: 2.03 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.